André Ayew be de new Black Stars captain

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah name André Ayew as de permanent captain for de Ghana national team, Black Stars.

He make dis decision after he meet plus top people for de Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) inside who approve den give am full backing.

Ayew replace Asamoah Gyan, as captain of de Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan, who chop Black Stars for seven years now go be de "General Captain" of de national team.

Coach Kwasi Appiah name Kwadwo Asamoah as deputy captain.

President of de GFA-NC Dr Kofi Amoah urge everyone sey for football inside plus Ghanaians make dem support de Black Stars as dem prepare for de 2019 AFCON tournament.