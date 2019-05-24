Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles waya Qatar 4-0 for opening match
Nigeria Flying Eagles begin dia first match for di FIFA Under-20 World Cup for Poland wit 4-0 win against Qatar.
Di Flying Eagles score two goals for each half to go top of Group D as dem dey too strong for Qatar.
Nigeria goals come from Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen to record dia first three points for di competition.
Dem go play USA U20 for dia second match on Monday.