Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tom Dele-Bashiru score Nigeria third goal

Nigeria Flying Eagles begin dia first match for di FIFA Under-20 World Cup for Poland wit 4-0 win against Qatar.

Di Flying Eagles score two goals for each half to go top of Group D as dem dey too strong for Qatar.

Nigeria goals come from Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen to record dia first three points for di competition.

Dem go play USA U20 for dia second match on Monday.