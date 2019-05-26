Image copyright Twitter

Police on Sunday say one video wey dey trend on social media about teargas for one secondary school inside Port Harcourt no be terrorist attack by cultist against students inside di school.

Tori be say na on Thursday, May 23, 2019 for Community Secondary School CSS Oroworukwo, wey dey for Mile 3 Port Harcourt na im di gbege happun, according to Rivers State Police Command.

Na teargas wey one of di students cari come di school wey anoda student come release am for dia class wey make students fear, begin panic and jump from dia classroom as dem dey run, Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni tok.

Inside police statement wey BBC News Pidgin see, di Principal for Community Secondary School CSS Oroworukwo Mrs. Ruth Major na im go report complain for Olu Obasanjo Police station say two students for di school release teargas for di school wey cause panic for di school.

According to di complain, students for SS2 and SS3 bin wan get gbege - so dem cari tins wey dem go use fight enta di school before e happen.

Di Investigate wey di DPO CSP Lucky Omoniyi do come find out say one SS2 Students na im cari am come di school and anoda one release am so dem arrest 18 years old Nicodemus Nkaparo and one 17 year old student.

Police say Nicodemus Nkaparo come confess say na im carry di tear-gas canister wey belong to im brother wey don die but wey be policeman before, come di school, na from dia im 17 year old friend come release am by mistake na im come cause panic for di school.

Di police also search dia house but no see anything wey be like criminal things so Dem don give dem administrative bail, but say make pem still come report for station on Monday 27 May, 2019.

Three students wey get injury as di panic bin dey go on dey receive treatment for hospital and di police say dem don go see di students and assure students and teachers for di school say dem no need to fear anything again as tins dey under control but dem no go fail to punish any pesin wey di anyhow