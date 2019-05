Image copyright NFF

Nigeria Minister for Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung don tell BBC say di kontri go 'work out' di issue of di $130,000 wey di International Association of Athletics Federations dey drag dem.

Dis wan dey come afta IAAF threaten to sanction di Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), including to ban dem worldwide if dem no return di money wey dem by mistake transfer give dem as grant for 2017.

IAAF bin no raise alarm immediately wen di mata happun, wen dem finally send message to Nigeria, di money mata turn to 'its coming.'

Tori be say IAAF write letters, even do meeting with di two parties to tok di mata, but nothing happun.

Dalung no gree open mouth too much about di mata wen BBC ask am if Nigeria go pay di money. According to di Minister, di mata no be about paying back, na something wey dem go 'work out.'

"We get relationship, we go work over di mata." Na so Dalung tell BBC.

IAAF warning to Nigeria dey come as di Sports Minister, Dalung, dey prepare to step down.