Image copyright Nff Image example Nigeria Super Falcons na di current African champions

Nigeria women national team coach Thomas Dennerby say Super Falcons get wetin e take to go far for next month World Cup for France.

Super Falcons don play for every World Cup since di competition start for 1991 but na only once dem don reach quarter-finals for 1999 wen na only 16 teams dey play.

"We dey target di last 16 at least," dat na wetin Dennerby tell tori pipo Reuters as di team dey prepare for next week kick-off for France.

Nowadays e dey very hard to reach quarter-finals because di teams dem dey strong well-well, so you need to perform well," na wetin im add put

Image copyright CHRISTOF KOEPSEL Image example Thomas Dennerby carry Sweden finish for third position for 2011

"I hope say we fit do am and reach di round of 16 den win one more game.

"Di team get wetin e take to do am. We don really work hard to be di best Nigerian team to go World Cup."

Nigeria dey group A, wey get Norway, France and South Korea. Dia first match na against Norway for June 8th.

Di tournament go start on 7 June and finish on 7 July