Image copyright Alex Livesey - FIFA Image example Erling Haland score nine goals for di match

Erling Haland break record, score nine times as Norway flog Honduras 12-0 for di FIFA U-20 World Cup match wey dey happun for Poland.

Haland set new record for di highest number of goals wey one player go score for one match for FIFA U-20 World Cup. Dis na di biggest victory for di competition history.

E pass Adailton record, wey score six for Brazil 10-3 win over Korea Republic for 1997.

Halland score di first goal inside seven minute and by half time im don already score four. Im best goal out of di nine na wen Tobias Borkeeiet feed am di ball and di big striker finish work with di ball.

Honduras no helep dia self at all as two of dia players chop red card as dem crash out of Poland 2019.

Norway go get to wait to know dia fate for di competition. Dem go dey hope say dia goal difference go dey enough to see dem finish as one of di top four third- placed teams.