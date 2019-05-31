Antonio Conte: Inter Milan don appoint former Chelsea manager

Antonio Conte Image copyright Getty Images
Image example Antonio Conte won the 2018 FA Cup against Manchester United in his final game as Chelsea manager

Former Chelsea oga Antonio Conte don collect appointment as Inter Milan manager, to replace Luciano Spalletti wey chop sack.

Di 49-year-old go return to work inside Italy afta being Chelsea bin sack at di end of last season.

Im spend two years for Stamford Bridge, where e win di Premier League and FA Cup, as e don also claim three Serie A titles as oga of of Juventus.

Under Spalletti, Inter finish fourth for di league and qualify for di Champions League.

"Na new chapter inside my life wey be beginning, I dey really happy," di former Juventus and Italy midfielder tok.

