Antonio Conte: Inter Milan don appoint former Chelsea manager
Former Chelsea oga Antonio Conte don collect appointment as Inter Milan manager, to replace Luciano Spalletti wey chop sack.
Di 49-year-old go return to work inside Italy afta being Chelsea bin sack at di end of last season.
Im spend two years for Stamford Bridge, where e win di Premier League and FA Cup, as e don also claim three Serie A titles as oga of of Juventus.
Under Spalletti, Inter finish fourth for di league and qualify for di Champions League.
"Na new chapter inside my life wey be beginning, I dey really happy," di former Juventus and Italy midfielder tok.