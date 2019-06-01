Image copyright CARL DE SOUZA Image example Reyes bin win Premier League wit Arsenal

Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes don die for car accident at di age of 35.

Na im former Spanish club Seville announce dis one for social media.

Di Spanish player bin join Arsenal from di La Liga club for January 2004 and bin dey part of di team for di 2003-2004 season wey no lose any match for di season to win di Premier League.

E give dem di name di 'Invincible' team.

E later spend one season on loan for Real Madrid for di 2006-07 wey win La Liga dat year.

Reyes start im career at di age of 16 wit Seville

Seville tok for dia website say, Reyes be "eternal legend" and "one of di most valuable home grown player wey dem get for di history of di club."

Reyes dey leave im wife wey im marry for June 2017, Noelia Lopez and three pkin dem, two girls and one boy.

Dem go do one minute silence for di Champions League final match on Saturday as sign of respect to di player, Reyes, wey be di first Spaniard to win di Premier League.

Plenti pipo don already dey share dia tribute for inside social media.

Reyes bin dey for Arsenal for dia "Invincible" team

Theirry Henry wey bin play wit Reyes for 2004-2007 tok for Twitter say e be "exceptional human being".

Former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas follow give im tribute to who im bin call "im first real friend for professional football."

Odas wey tok dem sorry na Unai Emery wey be coach of Arsenal, Sergio Aguero wey bin play for Atletico Madrid and Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin follow give dem tributes.

Im current club for Extremadura tok for statement on Twitter say im die for road accident.

Reyes bin play im last match on di 18th of May.