Drake na one of di most successful music artiste for di world right now, but time fit don reach for im to dey watch im sports for house.

Drake na beta pesin but for fans wey like dem sports, e dey vex pipo.

E be like say weneva sports star take picture wit di Grammy winning rapper, dem go lose dia game for dat period.

E even reach if di former actor even dey support you for di match dat one fit be 'curse'.

Infact, di "curse" tori don popular sotey, before Anthony Joshua waka for im match with Andy Ruiz say e go break di curse.

Well we see as dat one work now.

Anthony Joshua wey neva lose one match before lose all im belts to di pesin wey plenti pipo for social media dey call, Mexico Mr Ibu.

For April dis year, AS Roma ban dia players for Twitter to no take pictures with di star, until di end of di season.

Oda times wey sport stars take picture with Drake

Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa

Di PSG player bin take photo wit di rapper for one of im concerts and like dat im team lose dia very next match.

Na dat time PSG lose 5-1 to Lille .

Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Na di same tori happun wit Arsenal Player Pierre Aubameyang wen im attend one of im show for London.

Oga even try hide di picture of am with di singer for im Instagram.

But still dem lose to Everton dat next weekend (inside di first week of April).

Man City Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero na im own bad pass sef because afta e take picture with Drake, im miss di penalty wen Man City bin dey play against Tottenham for di Champions League for April 2019.

Dem end up lose di game 1-0.

MMA Conor McGregor

Di MMA Star snap picture wit di star for 2018.

Later on, e tap out for di fourth round against one Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Serena Williams 2015 US Open

For 2015, Serena Williams bin dey plan to win all four Grand Slams wen for di US Open, Drak start to dey attend most of her matches.

You fit guess wetin happun next?

She lose one match against one underdog wey dem dey call Roberta Vinci.