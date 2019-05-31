Image copyright Getty Images

Six African players go dey Liverpool and Tottenham squad for di 2019 Uefa Champions League final wey go happun for Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool get four African players for dia team. Guinea international player Naby Keita (although im no go play because of injury), Sadio Mane from Senegal, Egypt Mohammed Salah and Cameroon player Joel Matip.

For Tottenham, Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier fit join im fellow kontri pipo Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure and Solomon Kalou wey don win Champions League before. Di oda African player for di London club na Kenya international Victor Wanyama.

Liverpool get beta record for dis competition. Dem don win di European Cup five times; only AC Milan and Real Madrid get beta record pass dem. Di Reds reach di final last season but lose to Real Madrid for Kiev and dem finish dis season for second position for Premier League, one point behind Manchester City.

Image copyright Quality Sport Images Image example Defending champion Real Madrid go miss for di final dis time

Although Tottenham record no to set like Liverpool own, if dem win di final dem go become di number 23 team to win di European Cup, and di first new name for di cup since Chelsea win am for 2012.

Damir Skomina, na im go referee di match and dis go be di first time im go take charge of Champions League final.

Uefa go use Video Assisted Referee to check all di major decision like goals, penarity and red cards so mistake no go dey.

UCL Final between teams from di same kontri

Image copyright AFP Image example Di final go happun for Madrid

Dis final go be di seventh UEFA Champions League final between clubs from di same kontri, all since 2000.