Esperance don win di cup back to back

Esperance de Tunis don win CAF Champions League afta dia opponents, Wydad Casablanca, strong head say dem no go play again unless ref check VAR for dia goal wey im cancel.

Dem bin set up VAR for di pitch side, but dem no tell di players say e no dey work, although officials bin know.

Esperance wey be Tunisia club bin dey lead 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) for Friday final, wey dem dey play over two legs. Dem bin use VAR for last week first leg.

But for di second leg, dem cancel Walid El Karti header say im do foul.

Wydad players protest give di Gambian referee, say make im check VAR and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad spent almost 30 minutes for discussions wit officials to find way make di game kontinu.

VAR bin dey di pitch but dem no tell players say e no dey work

Di 60,000 pipo wey dey inside di stadium wait for update for 95 minutes, before di referee carri di match give di home team, wey mean say dem don win am back-to-back.

For statement, Caf say dem go do meeting of dia executive committee on Tuesday to discuss wetin happun.

Dis na di first time for di 55-year history of di number one African club competition say dem no go finish match for di home-and-away final pattern.

Wydad players say dem no go play again if ref no check VAR

For last week first leg for Morocco, Caf dash Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha six-month ban afta di Moroccans complain about am.

Esperance don become di first club to win di competition two times wey dem no lose any single match.

Wydad fit face two-year ban wey go make dem no follow for continental club football for Africa.