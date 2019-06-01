Image copyright Matthias Hangst

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi score for each half as Liverpool win Tottenham 2-0 to carri Champions League trophy.

Salah score inside two minutes wey di match start on Saturday as di Reds win di 2018/19 Uefa Champions League.

Liverpool get penarity just 30 seconds as Moussa Sissoko use hand touch Sadio Mane cross inside Spurs eighteen.

Mo Salah wey bin injure for last season final against Real Madrid score di goal afta one minute 48 seconds, but dat no be di fastest goal for Uefa Champions League final history.

Spurs get plenti possession for first half, but no see road pass Liverpool defence. Na for second half dem begin waya shot upandan, but Liverpool goalkeeper Allison no allow any ball pass.

Divock Origi wey score against Barcelona for semi-final, come from bench to make am two for di Reds, and give Jurgen Klopp im first trophy for Europe and wit di club.

Salah goal no be di fastest for final of di competition, as dat accolade belong to AC Milan Paolo Maldini wen im score against Liverpool for 2005.

Im score afta just 50 seconds wey di match start, but AC Milan still lose am.

For some fans for social media, di game no sweet as dem bin dey expect: