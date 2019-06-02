Anthony Joshua lose im fight to Andy Ruiz

Image copyright Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr shock many pipo for heavyweight boxing as im collect Anthony Joshua IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles from am.

Ruiz nack Joshua four times for ground before im finish am for di seventh-round to give di British-Nigerian im first defeat.

"Ogbonge fighter na im beat me," Joshua tok for Sky Sports. "Make we dey see how e go, but dis na all part of di journey.

"Im na champion for now, I go return."

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrate im seventh round tko against Anthony Joshua after dia IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight

Ruiz no even suppose to fight Joshua. Im take over di fight for six weeks notice afta Jarrell Miller wey suppose fight Joshua, fail drug test.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Joshua go get im chance to collect back im belts for rematch for London, around November or December.