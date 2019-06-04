Image copyright PressFocus/MB Media Image example Goalkeeper Olawale Oremade chop two goals against Senegal

Nigeria Flying Eagles crash comot for di Fifa U20 World Cup for Poland afta dem lose 2-1 to Senegal on Monday.

Di Flying Eagles wey bin qualify for di round of 16 fixture as one of di best third place teams, struggle to deal wit di speed of dia fellow Africans and chop two goals for first half.

Amadou Sagna and Ibrahima Niane na dem get di goal for di Senegal team and Success Makanjuola score for Nigeria.

Nigeria dey strong for youth football, but dis na one cup dem neva win before even though dem don reach di final two times.