Imagine say you become di heavyweight champion of di world and you knockout fighter wey dem neva knockout before and still dey worry say pipo go call you fat.

Andy Ruiz Jr surprise win against Anthony Joshua dey like victory for anybody wey don chop yab sake of im weight.

Di Mexican look out of shape - di slo-mo replay dey show im how im body shake.

But BBC find out how fat fit help you fight.

"For sport like heavyweight boxing e get some kind situation wey if pesin carry extra body fat e fit help," dat na wetin sports nutritionist Dr Mayur Ranchordas tok.

Im don work wit professional boxers Gavin and Jamie McDonnell to diver Tom Daley and im say na to find di balance between muscle, fat and fitness.

Di famous large Eric "Buterbean" Esch for 2001 afta one of im many-many knock-outs

"Wen we dey train athletes for lab di first thing wey do na to measure dia body composition - how much muscle mass dey get and how much fat mass dem get around am.

"If you want become good cyclist, you no need extra body fat at all because dat extra weight no go help your performance but for boxing e fit help.

"If you heavy wit extra 20 kilograms - even if dat weight dey come from fat - di opponent go feel your punch well-well," na wetin im add put.

So extra weight fit give you more power. But you must balance am wit fitness and agility.

"If you carry extra body fat then im mean say your heart rate go dey high and you go use more energy to move around."

Before any fight boxers go enta training camp wia di plan na to lose fat and increase dia muscle to tone up.

But Dr Ranchordas say - as long as di athlete dey fit enough to handle di extra weight - di fat fit help.

"If your speed dey good, you sabi punch well-well and you dey very fi t- to lose extra 15 kilos no go help you."

So make we go back to Ruiz mata.

"Ruiz dey carry plenty body fat - but im also dey carry plenty muscle mass too.

"So how e take different from pesin wey be orobo wey dey waka for street? Dat guy for street fit get di same weight but di fat no go reach di muscle."