Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jovic score 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season

Real Madrid don sign striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for undisclosed fee, until dem do im medical.

Di 21-year-old striker agree six-year contract with Zinedine Zidane side.

Na for April Jovic make im Eintracht move permanent, wen dem activate one clause afta im two-year loan deal from Benfica.

Di striker wey don play four times for im kontri Serbia score 27 goals inside 48 games for di German club dis season.

Im name also dey inside Uefa Europa League squad for di season afta im score 10 goals for dem before dem comot for Semi-finals wia dem lose to Chelsea.

Both clubs neva tok peem about di fee but tori be say e fit reach £50m.

Frankfurt bin pay about £6.2m (7m euros) ontop im head for April.

Jovic move dey totori Real Madrid fans

Belle dey sweet some Real Madrid fans afta di club confam di move on Tuesday.

Skip Twitter post by @omoissyy Its just the first week of June and Real Madrid has already signed Militao, Rodrygo and Jovic + Hazard is pending.



Real Madrid: pic.twitter.com/6UDG04GOwI — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 4, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @deejayfaremi 10 years ago when Real Madrid signed Benzema, 21, for about €40m, he had just come off 2 solid seasons where he scored 31 & 23 goals.



Jovic has had just the one big season; but times are different, and for €60m, if he has a career as Benzema has had, that fee will be a steal. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) June 4, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Akhilrmcf Chelsea fans don't need to worry about anything they can watch hazard and jovic link up in Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/79VDNJFWuJ — Akhil Raj (@Akhilrmcf) June 4, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @LucasV_fc Sold Morata for 80M.

Bought Jovic for 52M when his initial price tag was 70M & at some point there were reports of 100M price tag.



Perez Masterclass. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/D4q4hx4Rbv — Victor (@LucasV_fc) June 4, 2019