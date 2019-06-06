Caf order Esperance to return cup and replay champions league final

Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example Esperance fit appeal di decision go Court of Arbitration for Sports

Caf don tell Esperance to return di African Champions League trophy plus medals and to replay di second leg of di final.

Di Tunisian side bin dey lead 1-0 for Saturday second leg but Moroccan opponents Wydad Casablanca say dem no go play again afta referee cancel goal dem score.

Wydad bin want make dem use video assistant referee to check if di goal suppose stand, but di VAR bin no dey work.

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) say dem go replay di second leg for neutral place.

As e be so, di 1-1 draw from di first leg for Morocco still stand and di replay go happun afta di Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt, wey dey end on 19 July.

For statement, Caf say conditions of game and safety bin no dey for di second leg for Tunisia and make am clear say Esperance players must return dia winners' medals as well as di trophy.

Image copyright AFP Image example Dem bin no tell di players say VAR wey dey di pitch side no dey work

Dem bin stop play for di second leg afta Wydad tink say dem don equalise on 59 minutes through Walid El Karti header, but dem cancel am for foul.

VAR bin dey side of di pitch, but dem bin no tell di players say e no dey work.

Di referee finally carri di match give di three-time champions Esperance afta 95-minutes delay.