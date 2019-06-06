Fifa Women's World Cup 2019: Tins you suppose know about di competition
France go host di Fifa Women's World Cup for di first time wen di tournament start on June 7.
Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon dey among di 24 teams wey go take part for di competition and di final go happun for Lyon on 7 July.
Dem go play di tournament for nine cities and nine different venues.
Wia dem go play di games?
Na nine venues dem go use, including Parc des Princes wey bi di home ground of Paris St-Germain.
Di opening match go happun dia while seven of di venues go host at least three group games.
Di semi-finals and final go happun for Parc Olympique Lyonnais, aka Groupama Stadium. Na di biggest of all di venues wey dem dey use and e dey hold up to 59,186 fans.
Na di stadium host last year Europa League final, na also one of di venues for di 2024 summer olympics.
Di nine venues dem
Parc des Princes, Paris
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
Roazhon Park, Rennes
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
Allianz Riviera, Nice
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon
Who be di favourites?
Defending champions United States dey eye dia fourth title and dem be di number one ranked team for di world.
Hosts France neva pass Semi-final for World Cup before and na once dem don reach di last eight of European Championship. But dem bin di number four ranked team for di world and dem go dey hope say dem fit copy di success of di men team, wey win last year World Cup for Russia.
Olympic champions Germany na anoda big threat. Dem knock dem out for di semi-finals for 2015 and for di quarter-finals of di European Championship for 2017- but dem bin di second best team for di world.
World number seven Japan win di World Cup for 2011 and carry second for 2015, while European champions Netherlands fit also challenge for di title.
|Women's World Cup groups
|Group A:France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria
|Group B:Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
|Group C:Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica
|Group D:England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
|Group E:Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
|Group F:USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden
Players to watch for di World Cup
United States squad full with talent and experience with di likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. Di former Manchester City midfielder na former Fifa World Player of di Year and di Golden Ball winner for di 2015 World Cup.
Orlando Pride forward Marta, wey win di Best Female Player Award for September, na di driving force behind di Brazilian team.
Although African teams no too get correct record for dis competition but dem get some dangerous players like Assisat Oshala wey play for Barcelona and score against Lyon for di Women's Champions League final wey go lead di attack for di Super Falcons of Nigeria.
Thembi Kgatlana na di current African Women player of di year, di 23 year old striker dey play for Beijing BG Phoenix F.C. for Chinese Women's Super League for di last Nations Cup Kgatlana score five goals for South Africa to finish di tournament as di top goal scorer and di best player of di competition.