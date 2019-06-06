Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ahmad replace Issa Hayatou as CAF president for March 2017

Fifa don confam say authorities for France dey kwestion Confederation of African Football President Ahmad.

One statement from di join bodi of world football say "na ontop allegation wey concern im position as President of Caf."

Dem add say "Fifa no dey aware of details about di investigation so therefore dem no fit chook mouth inside di mouth.

"Fifa dey ask French authorities for any informate wey go help di investigation wey di Ethics Committee (wey be FIFA deciplinary unit) dey do."