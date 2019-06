Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hazard score two goals for Europa League final against Arsenal to help Chelsea win di title.

Real Madrid don agree deal to sign forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea for fee wey fit pass £150m.

Hazard don agree five-year contract and Real Madrid to present am to fans on June 13 afta im complete e medical.

Hazard wey score 110 goals for 352 games for Chelsea say to leave di Bluse "na di biggest and toughest decision wey im don make for im career."

Im write for Facebook beg fans say make dem understand say im need to "pursue im next chapter as every one get chance to pursue dia dreams too."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia for goodbye message tok say di memories wey Hazard don leave for Chelsea "no go ever fade."

Hazard wey join di Blues for 2012 win di Premier League, Europa League two times, FA Cup and League Cup for England before im join Real Madrid.

Before now, di Belgium player never hide di fact say im go like play for Real Madrid one day as im see am as "dream" to play for di Spanish club.