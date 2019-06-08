Dem no support media player for your device Mr Erdogan dey address di couple

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan na di best man for German footballer Mesut Ozil wedding wey happun on Friday.

Ozil, wey get Turkish roots, cause controversy wen e pose inside foto with Mr Erdogan before di World Cup last year.

He resign from international football afta because of di "racism and disrespect" im say im chop because of di foto dem for Germany.

Di 30-year-old Arsenal midfielder marry im fiancee, former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, for one ogbonge hotel for di banks of di Bosphorus.

Di couple first start to dey date for 2017, come announce dia engagement for June 2018.

Ozil bin don announce for March dis year say im ask Mr Erdogan to be im best man - di mata again cause controversy again for im home country.

Helge Braun, wey be German Chancellor Angela Merkel chief of staff, tell Bild newspaper at di time say di mata get as e be say Ozil go make dat kain choice, even as e see di way pipo react to im meeting with di Turkish president last year.

Image copyright AFP Image example President Erdogan and im wife Emine (right) pose for pishure with di newlyweds

Tori be say Mr Erdogan dey like attend celebrity marriage dem for Turkey, especially during election campaigns.

Im attendance for Ozil wedding dey come as di kontri dey prepare for a re-run of di mayor election for stanbul. Dem cancel di first result wey im AKP candidate use small tin lose - international community no gbadun dat decision.

Wetin happun last year?

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem criticize Ozil, centre, last year say im pose for foto with di Turkish leader

Dem born di third-generation Turkish-German for Gelsenkirchen and im be one of di key players for di 2014 World Cup-winning side for Germany.

Im get 92 caps and fans don vote am as di national team player of di year five times since 2011.

But for May last year Ozil cause nationwide controversy wen he pose with di Turkish leader ahead of di 2018 World Cup for Russia, dis one make some pipo for Germany to ask qweshion about where im loyalty dey.

Di tok plenti more afta di German team - di defending champions - crash out for di first round.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di couple marry on di banks of di Bosphorus

After di humiliating defeat, Ozil post long epistle say e don resign from di national team.

E say im receive hate mail and threats and pipo bin dey blame am for Germany disappointing World Cup performance for Russia.

"I be German wen we win, but I be immigrant wen we lose," na so Ozil tok, im add say despite im successful history wit di team, di way dem treat am "no make am wan wear di German national team shirt".