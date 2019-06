Image copyright Getty Images

Norway Women carry Nigeria Super Falcons shine as dem flog dem 3-0 for dia opening match for FIFA Women World Cup 2019.

Falcons wey been lose to Norway 8-0 for 1995 concede three goals for di first half of di match as history been want repeat imsef.

Even though di Falcons step up dia game for di second half of di match players like Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega no fit do anytin to stop di Norwegians as dem cruise to victory.

Di 1995 world champions open di scoring wen Guro Reiten shot hit Onome Ebi come enter net.

Soon after, Lisa- Marie Utland come shoot shot wey pass through Falcons goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi hand to make am 2-0 before Osinachi Ohale come score own goal.

Defeat for dia opening match give di Falcons di unwanted record of losing 17 matches to concede a record 59 goals wey be di highest for di history of FIFA Women World Cup.

After di match Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby promise say di girls "no go give up for dia fight to go through from di group."

Oga Dennerby see di defeat as "setback" but still get plenty believe say di Falcons go "pick demselves up" for dia next game against South Korea Women on Tuesday.