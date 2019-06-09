Image copyright NFF

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don release names of di 23 Super Eagles players wey dey go Egypt for Afcon.

For list wey dem release on Sunday, Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi of Rotherham United no dey go.

Di Super Eagles bin play 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe on Saturday as dem dey prepare for di Nations Cup.

Image copyright Visionhaus Image example Iheanacho go watch di Nations Cup for house

Kelechi Iheanacho no dey too play for im Premier League club Leicester, as im dey siddon for bench wella.

Kelechi na former junior international wey many pipo feel say suppose don go high for im career, pass as im dey now.

Nigeria dey di same group wit Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi for di June Nations Cup.