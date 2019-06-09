Image copyright Clive Brunskill Image example Rafael Nadal na baba for clay court

Rafael Nadal win di French Open as im nack Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem for four sets to lift im number 12 men singles title.

Nadal win for di third straight year for Roland Garros wit 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory for di final.

Di 33-year-old na di first player to win 12 singles titles for di same Grand Slam and now im don win 18 majors overall.

"I no fit explain wetin I don achieve and how I feel. E dey like dream," tok Nadal.

Wit dis win, e remain two trophies for Nadal to catch Roger Federer for Grand Slam wins and im dey take three dust world number one Novak Djokovic.

Thiem wey dey 25 years, dey lose for di second time for Grand Slam final afta im bin also lose last year own to Nadal.