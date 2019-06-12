Image copyright Elecam

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf name de 23-man team weh e go defend de title weh deh win for Gabon for 2017 for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations , Afcon, for Egypt without striker Aboubakar Vincent.

Aboubakar bin di for Spain wit di lions for train but as e injury nova well coach lef e go house and e go miss de competition.

Cameroon bin suppose host de 2019 Afcon but delay for finish stadium and oda works dem make Confederation of African Football for komot de hosting rights for dem.

De 2019 Afcon weh na Egypt di host go start for June 21 but Cameroon di start dia mission wit only ten for de 23 players weh di bin bi for Gabon for 2017.

Among dem na Christian Bassogog weh e di play for China, de two goalkeepers Andre Onana and e cousin Fabrice Ondoua.

De new player weh deh go play di year na Choupo Moting weh e deny for join de team for 2017 for seka de bad management inside.

Cameroon dey for Group F wit Benin, Ghana and Guinea Bissau. De team start dia first phase for training for Spain, den move to Qatar for finish de second part.

As e bi for de team e tradition deh go kam back home play bye-bye match for get blessings from dis gods and fans before deh go Egypt for de big African football party.