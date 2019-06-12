Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria na di reigning African Women champions

Asisat Oshoala score as Nigeria Women national team beat South Korea 2-0 to win dia first match for di Fifa Women's World Cup for France.

Oshoala score her first goal of di tournament for di 75th minute afta she collect fine pass from Chidinma Okeke.

Her goal come afta Korea defender Kim Do-yeon make mistake kick di ball inside her own goal for first half to give Nigeria di lead.

Di two teams wey lose dia opening group A match struggle to create chances for di game.

Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby make three changes to di team wey lose dia opening match against Norway on Saturday.

Chiamaka Nnadozie come in for Tochukwu Oluehi while Chidinma Okeke replace Faith Michael wey get injury and Chinaza Uchendu dey come in for Halimatu Ayinde.

Dis result mean say Nigeria dey siddon for third position for group.

Super Falcons next match na against di host nation France wey waya Korea Republic 3-0 for Paris.