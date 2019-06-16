Copa America 2019: Fans yab Lionel Messi as Argentina lose to Colombia
Some football fans dey yab Lionel Messi for Social Media afta Argentina lose dia opening match 2-0 to Colombia for Copa America for Fonte Nova on Saturday.
Colombia shock Argentina with goals from Roger Martinez for 71st minute and Duvan Zapata late inside di second half.
Fans for enta Twitter dey yab Messi wey win di league with im club Barcelona dis season and finish as highest goal scorer with funny meme
Argentina next match for di competition na against Paraguay on Thursday.
Dem go need to win di match to silence pipo wey don begin doubt di team.
Di result mean say Colombia dey sidon ontop Group B with three points Ahead of Qatar wey go play Paraguay on Sunday.