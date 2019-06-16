Image copyright Getty Images Image example Argentina lose dia opening match for Copa America

Some football fans dey yab Lionel Messi for Social Media afta Argentina lose dia opening match 2-0 to Colombia for Copa America for Fonte Nova on Saturday.

Colombia shock Argentina with goals from Roger Martinez for 71st minute and Duvan Zapata late inside di second half.

Fans for enta Twitter dey yab Messi wey win di league with im club Barcelona dis season and finish as highest goal scorer with funny meme

Skip Twitter post by @SterlingDMusic -AD got traded to LA

-Edwin Encarnacion got traded to the Yankees

-Colombia beat Argentina

-Blac Youngsta got fake shot

-OJ Simpson got a Twitter



What a day... pic.twitter.com/gESE0GHFhz — STRLNG (@SterlingDMusic) June 16, 2019

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Colombia Duvan Zapata score di second goal of di game

Argentina next match for di competition na against Paraguay on Thursday.

Dem go need to win di match to silence pipo wey don begin doubt di team.

Di result mean say Colombia dey sidon ontop Group B with three points Ahead of Qatar wey go play Paraguay on Sunday.