Maurizio Sarri don comot Chelsea ontop on a three-year deal to become di manager of Serie A champions Juventus.

Sarri wey join di Blues from Napoli for July 2018, lead dem to third position for di Premier League for di one season e dey dia.

We hear say di two clubs don agree compensation fee wey pass £5m ontop di 60-year-old.

Sarri go replace fellow Italian Massimiliano Allegri, wey comot Juventus at for di end of last season.

"Inside tok-tok we get afta di Europa League final, Maurizio clear us say im go like go back to im native kontri, im explain say im get strong reason why im go like return to Italy.," na so ChelseaDirector Marina Granovskaia tok.

"E also believe say e dey important to dey near family, also, for im elderly parents e feel say e need to stay close to dem at dis point."

Sarri sign three-year deal last Julybut don become di ninth full-time manager to comot Chelsea under Roman Abramovich wey buy di club for 2003.

Di Stamford Bridge club never fit sign any player afta Fifa nack dem two-window transfer ban, decison wey dem dey try to change for court.

Maurizio Sarri bin never win any major trophy before, as im spend most of im career with di lower leagues for Italy.

Problems wey Sarri face for Chelsea

Afta all di hype dem hype am from Napoli, im come introduce di 'Sarri-ball' to im new players for Chelsea wen dem start dia Premier League campaign with 12-game unbeaten record.

But di Blues miss am afta dem lose three out of four Premier League games from January to February, including di 6-0 defeat dem suffer for Manchester City hand wey make dem drop to sixth position for table.

Chelsea again lose 2-0 for house to Manchester United for di FA Cup wey make fans boo di Italian.

Despite all dat wan, Sarri still remain in charge - and out of di 19 matches dem play afta Manchester United dem beat dem on penalties for di Carabao Cup final, im side lose just two times as dem win dia first European trophy since dem win di Europa League of 2012-13.