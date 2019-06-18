Image copyright Soccrates Images Image example Nigerians dey para as referee decision with help of VAR see France defeat Nigeria for dia final Women's World Cup group match.

FIFA Women's World Cup host France score controversial penalty to break Nigeria hearts as dem win 1-0 on Monday night.

Even if Nigeria Super Falcons lose last night, dem still get big chance to make di next round of di game as one of di best third-placed teams.

Di penalty wey bring di only goal for France bin hit di bar no enta net but di referee rule say by VAR, Nigeria 18 year-old goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie leg cross di line where she suppose stand to catch di penalty so dem retake di penalty.

Tori for di match be say France enta dis game and di competition as one of di teams wey fit win di Cup but Nigeria hold dem until di second half incident.

France player Wendie Renard score di second spot kick. Upon say France win for Rennes, Nigerians still feel dem deserve more.

Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby describe im players as "heroes" before but after di game im say "im dey disappointed by di result as di girls fight so well."

Di penalty begin make pipo tok of how "proud dem feel" out di Super Falcons.

Skip Twitter post by @SundayOOliseh Extremely proud of our Super falcons of Nigeria vs France at the world cup. These girls gave it everything against a French side cheered on by a near full stadium & a doubtful retaken penalty. I am sad,disappointed, but proud of these girls! pic.twitter.com/dv4TAGDYVn — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) June 17, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @SirKJohno This is actually mad!!

• Penalty not given

• Goes to VAR, gets given

• Penalty hits the post, missed

• Goes to VAR again, keeper off her line, penalty retaken

• Penalty scored, 1-0 France

That's not even mentioning Nigeria going down to 10 women either #FIFAWWC #NGAFRA — Kieran Johnson (@SirKJohno) June 17, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Hamiltontyler2 This is disappointing from FIFA. You can’t call that the keeper is off her line and allow France to retake the PK when there is 3 French players in the box. Terrible. #NIGFRA pic.twitter.com/nwCsjfw3oH — Tyler Hamilton (@Hamiltontyler2) June 17, 2019

Some even want Africa teams to pull out from Fifa competitions as dem see di referee decision for di match as "biase judgement."