Women's World Cup: Nigeria 0-1 France match win make pipo feel say Super Falcons deserve more
FIFA Women's World Cup host France score controversial penalty to break Nigeria hearts as dem win 1-0 on Monday night.
Even if Nigeria Super Falcons lose last night, dem still get big chance to make di next round of di game as one of di best third-placed teams.
- Nigeria fit change di mentality of women football for Africa?
- Super Falcons don win dia first match for France World Cup
Di penalty wey bring di only goal for France bin hit di bar no enta net but di referee rule say by VAR, Nigeria 18 year-old goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie leg cross di line where she suppose stand to catch di penalty so dem retake di penalty.
Tori for di match be say France enta dis game and di competition as one of di teams wey fit win di Cup but Nigeria hold dem until di second half incident.
France player Wendie Renard score di second spot kick. Upon say France win for Rennes, Nigerians still feel dem deserve more.
Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby describe im players as "heroes" before but after di game im say "im dey disappointed by di result as di girls fight so well."
Di penalty begin make pipo tok of how "proud dem feel" out di Super Falcons.
Some even want Africa teams to pull out from Fifa competitions as dem see di referee decision for di match as "biase judgement."