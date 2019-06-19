Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria don win one match for di Women's World Cup for France

Di final round of Women's World Cup group- stage matches go end on Thursday and already 14 teams don reach di knockout stages, but Nigeria and Campaign still dey wait to know if dem go qualify for di knockout stage.

After three group matches di Super Falcons get three points and fit still qualify as one of di third-best placed teams for di competition.

Host France, Germany, Italy, England, Spain and Australia don already book dia place for di last 16, as well as Japan.

Defending champions United States of America and dia Group F rivals Sweden also don qualify with kontris like Canada, Netherlands, China and Norway too.

Why Super Falcons need Cameroon to lose

Nine time African champions Nigeria lose dia final group match against di host nation France 1-0.

As tins be, dem get three points for table and dem go need to wait and hope say Argentina, Cameroon, New Zealand and Chile no win dia last group match so as not to get any hope to qualify for di round of 16.

Anoda way wey Nigeria fit qualify na if Cameroon beat New Zealand by 2 goals, Chile gats beat Scotland by three goals and Argentina and Scotland must win dia last group match wen dem play eachoda on Wednesday.

Dis na how FIFA go choose di first four best third-place teams

1. Points obtained for group matches.

2. Goal difference

3. Total number of goals scored in all di matches

4 . Best disciplinary record

Any team wey qualify from third position dey guaranteed to face one group winner for di last 16.