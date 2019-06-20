Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura

Pipo wey dey run world football don confam dia secretary general Fatma Samoura as 'Fifa General Delegate for Africa' to arrange tins for di continent.

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) mata don dey pipo mouth for like two months now, for tins wey don get k-leg.

Madam Samoura wey from Senegal, go dey in charge for six months from 1 August and fit kontinu if di two organisations agree.

"Dem also agree say Fifa and Caf go torchlight as tins don take waka for di African football bodi." You fit read di full statement for English hia.

Samoura go still kontinu as secretary general of Fifa but go carri some work give oda pipo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura, Fifa Presido Gianni Infantino and Caf Presido Ahmad Ahmad

Fifa say dis tin wey dem do, say dem neva do am before and say na for only small time.

Caf President Ahmad don dey feel di heat from many sides now, and French authorities for Paris bin hold am earlier dis month come release am witout charge.

Dem say dem bin dey "torchlight magomago and forgery" - but oga Ahmad say im hand dey clean.

Anoda mata wey bin hot na di African Champions League final and how dem take reschedule di 2019, 2021 and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Madam Samoura wit help from odas work na to:

To run tins for Caf

To organize all Caf competitions

To support di growth and development of football for all kontris and regions of Caf.

Dis work go run until 31 January 2020 and Caf Executive Committee stamp am, di statement add.