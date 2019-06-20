Image copyright Elsa

Cameroon win New Zealand 2-1 on Thursday to qualify for di next stage of di Women World Cup.

Ajara Nchout score di winner wit almost di last kick and Cameroon go follow for di last 16.

Di result mean say Nigeria Super Falcons go dey chook eye for di Chile vs Thailand game to know if dem go qualify.

Di Indomitable Lionesses dey enta di next round based on Fair Conduct as dem get less yellow/red cards dan Nigeria.

Dis na how FIFA go choose di first four best third-place teams

1. Points obtained for group matches

2. Goal difference

3. Total number of goals scored for all di matches

4 . Best disciplinary record