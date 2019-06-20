Image copyright Daniela Porcelli Image example Fans of Nigeria go happy wella

Nigeria Super Falcons no kick ball on Thursday, but dem don qualify for di next round of di Women World Cup for France.

Nigeria bin dey hope for either Cameroon, Chile or Thailand to do dem favour on Thursday, to fit reach di last 16 as one of di third best teams.

Afta Cameroon nack New Zealand 2-1 to take one of di two slot wey remain, supporters of di Super Falcons begin hope for Chile not to score more than two goals against Thailand wey bin don chop 13 for di tournament.

And e nearly happun.

Afta first half wey end 0-0, Chile score two goals for second half come begin find di third wey for make dem qualify. Dem no see am.

Di hearts of many Nigerians go don dey dia mouth wen Chile get penarity wit less dan ten minutes wey remain for clock, but dem miss am.

As e be so, Nigeria and Cameroon don qualify for di next round of di competition.