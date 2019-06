Afcon 2019: Indomitable Lions no satisfy wit bonus, but decide for go Egypt

Image copyright Fecafoot

Cameroon Indomitable Lions say though dey deh no bi satisfied for seka bonuses, deh decide for stop de problem go concentrate for dia competition for Egypt.

Na since Thursday weh de Lions send 11 points for goment, why deh no wan take de bonuses, deny for travel as e bi for dia plan.

Goment propose and don pay FCFA 20 million for dia account but deh bin ask for FCFA 40 million.

For de discussion goment say e go add FCFA 5million but de players don deny for take de moni say e no near weti weh deh ask for.

Deh give strong message for goment: "We decide for go but we no want any meeting weh wen di play, not before, during or afta we reach Egypt", de players write.

Captain Choupo Moting and e kombi dem promise kontri pipo say deh go do dia best for make Cameroon football shine.

"We wan make some tins dem change and na de reason weh we take some stiff position. For generations de same problems di repeat but taim don reach for work laik professionals weh deh get for respect de sport pipo".

Lions dem thank kontri pipo for dia support di also share de sadness wit families weh dia pipo die for defend Cameroon.

No bi de first taim Cameroon national team deny for travel for competition because of bonus. Samuel Eto'o and captain and e mates put plane for ground for seka bonuses for 2014 World Cup for Brazil.

Cameroon as champions di go dia number 10 nations cup and go play for Group F wit Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau.