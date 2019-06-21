Image copyright Valerie Ikeoum Image example Cameroon players dey leave Younde hotel for Yaounde

As at Friday afternoon di Indomitable Lions of Cameroon di tok moni palava even as African Nations Cup di start today for Egypt.

No bi de first taim weh deh team di ask for moni before big competition, Samuel Eto'o Fils as captain lead strike for Morocco for seka moni for 2011, den for 2014 World Cup for Brazil, deh ground plane for seka moni.

Dis taim na for 11 points, weh players tok why deh no take de moni weh goment propose

De players say some of dem pay dia flights from clubs to de training camp in Spain.

De players say for de 14 days for de weh deh spend for Spain and Qatar deh no give dem kobo for fee for de training camp and even de players weh no enta list for 23 no get anytin.

Captain Choupo Moting and e mates say, "Qatar pay flight from Qatar to Yaoundé and Egypt, say for decree weh president sign for 2014, deh suppose to know de allowances before any competition three moons before".

"For four moons, federation no di pay allowance from top sponsor regularly, plus say for 2017 deh gree allowance match weh de win as goment bin reduce by 25 percent but deh no still get'am".

"We know de political and economic situation for kontri, and we no wan play with kontri pipo dem instead we wish na for give dem small joy".

"We di vex as communication no dey between players and federation, and dis kana management don make players laik Joel Matip and Nicola Nkulou turn dia back for national team".

Communication director for Sports Ministry, Gabriel Nloga say goment bin don already pay FCFA 20m for all de 23 players dia accounts.

Tok continue till sharp morning and goment propose for add FCFA 5m but players bin still get for gree among demselves give dia final work before deh leave.

2019 AFCON di start today and Cameroon dey Group F wit Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau.