Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trezeguet scored his fifth international goal to give Egypt a winning start

Hosts Egypt start well for di Africa Cup of Nations afta dem Zimbabwe for di first game of di tournament for Cairo, as many praise di opening ceremony say no be here.

Mahmoud Trezeguet score di only goal of di game when e curve one inside net just before half time.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah almost score number two goal for second half but Zimbabwe keeper Edmore Sibanda say lai lai, no be today.

Ovidy Karuru of Zimbabwe na im give dem dia best chance wit 30-yard shot im waya.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example There were pyramids, dancers and fireworks in a stunning opening ceremony

Di opening ceremony na one wey some pipo for social media don compare to World Cup because e fine well well.

Almost 75,000 fans pack inside di Cairo International Stadium wia dem see ogbonge ceremony with giant pyramids ontop field, correct dancers wey form di shape of pharaoh face and big fireworks show.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mo Salah fans plenty well well inside di stadium

Dis year tournament na di biggest Africa Cup of Nations ever wit 24 teams, and di first one dem go play during summer time for Europe.

Salah ginger for first half but im shots just dey go wide but just as Zimbabwe begin wan show demsef Egypt humble dem with dia goal.

Trezeguet play one-two to break enta di box before im place di ball for di for corner of Zimbabwe net.

From then on Egypt just control di game till di end.

Social media reactions

Trust social media pipo, dem must tok dia own. Di commentator na di one of di pipo dem descend ontop, say im too gbadun Mo Salah because how im too hail am. But social media also praise di opening ceremony say e make sense.