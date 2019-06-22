Image copyright JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT

Di waka of Nigeria Super Falcons don end for di Fifa Women's World Cup as dem lose 0-3 to Germany.

Germany score dia first goal for 20 minutes wen Alexandra Popp head di ball inside net from corner.

Den for 28 minutes, Sara Dabritz score penarity afta Nigeria defender Evelyn Nwabuoku foul German player for box.

Di Super Falcons improve dia game for second half of di match, but no see road score.

As e be so, na Cameroon be di only African kontri wey remain for di competition.