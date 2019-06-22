Women's World Cup: Nigeria Super Falcons don crash comot against Germany
Di waka of Nigeria Super Falcons don end for di Fifa Women's World Cup as dem lose 0-3 to Germany.
Germany score dia first goal for 20 minutes wen Alexandra Popp head di ball inside net from corner.
Den for 28 minutes, Sara Dabritz score penarity afta Nigeria defender Evelyn Nwabuoku foul German player for box.
- Nigeria don qualify for last 16 of Women World Cup
- Cameroon qualify, Nigeria leg still dey shake for Women World Cup
Di Super Falcons improve dia game for second half of di match, but no see road score.
As e be so, na Cameroon be di only African kontri wey remain for di competition.