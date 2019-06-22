Burundi nearly do Super Eagles strong thing but Ighalo say tufiakwa
Striker Odion Ighalo enta from becnh to score Nigeria only goal as dem win Burundi 1-0 for di African Cup of Nations for Egypt.
Di match bin dey look like say e go end for 0-0 draw, afta di Super Eagles miss some chances for first half, and Burundi just pack defence full, for second half.
- Super Falcons don crash comot for Women World Cup
- Three gists from Egypt, Zim AFCON opener
- "Una gats carry dat trophy for di good of our kontri" - President Buhari to Super Eagles
But Ighalo wey enta for Onuachu, score for 78 minutes wen im receive ball heel pass from left back Ola Aina.
Di win don carri Nigeria go top of di group, wey also get Madagascar and Guinea wey go play later on Saturday.