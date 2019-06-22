Image copyright Charlotte Wilson/Offside Image example Ighalo enta from bench to save Nigeria from yabis

Striker Odion Ighalo enta from becnh to score Nigeria only goal as dem win Burundi 1-0 for di African Cup of Nations for Egypt.

Di match bin dey look like say e go end for 0-0 draw, afta di Super Eagles miss some chances for first half, and Burundi just pack defence full, for second half.

But Ighalo wey enta for Onuachu, score for 78 minutes wen im receive ball heel pass from left back Ola Aina.

Di win don carri Nigeria go top of di group, wey also get Madagascar and Guinea wey go play later on Saturday.