Di Super Falcons crash comot di Womens World Cup at di hand of Germany wey waya dem 3-0

Tok -tok pesin of di Super Falcons of Nigeria Jane Nwaeze say no be true say players of di team dey protest for France.

Tori full ground on Sunday morning say di players no wan leave dia hotel for France, until officials pay dem dia allowances.

But Jane tell BBC Pidgin say nothing like dat dey happun.

"Di players dey leave in batches becos no be evribodi dey come Nigeria," she tok.

Di team bin lose 3-0 to Germany on Saturday and suppose don leave, but di players say until di kontri football officials pay dem dia allowances, say dem no dey go anywia.

Former tok-tok pesin of Nigeria Super Eagles Colin Udoh wey also be tori pesin, say one of di players tell am say dem dey owe dem bonuses from two games against Gambia and Senegal from "as far back as two years ago wey reach N2 million."

"Dem pay us N1 million and say dat na all. We want dem to pay di balance. And dem also dey owe us five days daily allowance hia for France," oga Udoh say one player tell am.

Dis no be di first time wey Super Falcons players dey do dis kain thing. For 2016 afta dem win di 2016 African Women Nations Cup for Cameroon, dem do we-no-go-gree waka for Nigeria capital Abuja say make officials pay dem dia allowances.