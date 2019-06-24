Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ajara Nchout (right) vex afta dem disallow her goal

England Coach Phil Neville say shame catch for Cameroon players behaviour for dia round of 16 match for di Women's World Cup for France.

Cameroon lose 3-0 to England for match wey get plenty bad blood inside afta two VAR decision go against dem as di only African team wey remain for di competition crash out.

Na Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood score di goals for England. Dem go face Norway on Thursday, but wetin many pipo go take remember di game na Cameroon reaction to White goal and Ajara Nchout disallowed goal.

Di African players bin no wan play di match again afta White score, dem gada diaself go meet di referee to complain.

Cameroon protest Ellen White goal

"If dat na my team- and e no ever be any of my players- dem no go ever play for England again, with dat kind of behaviour."

Dem bin rule say White goal na offside but dem change di decision, wey make di Cameroon team to protest and delay di match for some minutes.

Cameroon para wen Ajara Nchout's goal wey for make di match 2-1 as VAR rule say na offside, di decision make di player cry.