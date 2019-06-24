Image copyright EPA Image example Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa (right) dey encourage team to continue afta VAR say Ajara Nchout's goal na offside

Fifa say dem don begin "chook eye inside" how Cameroon women footballers behave during dia last match wey England defeat dem.

Dis tok dey happun afta one Africa football chief say dia behaviour no try at all for Africa football.

England win Cameroon 3-0, but di Indomitable Lionesses behaviour sake of video assistant referee decision come be like say e yeye Cameroon.

One Fifa tok tok pesin tell BBC Sports say "dem go dey provide more informate on di mata wen time reach."

For early Monday, chairman of Confederation of Africa football women committee Isha Johansen, say she want make dem open investigation for di mata.

Inside statement she say "even as I proud of our African team wey participate for di Fifa Women World Cup, yesterday match between England and Cameroon no show beta image not only for Africa women football but Africa football too."

"Dis na issue wey we go address and deal wit for di correct level of goment."

Di Cameroon players bin protest inside pitch afta VAR give England di second goal wey Ellen White score.

Dem also show say dem no happy wen VAR reject Ajara Nchout gal as offside.

Afta di match, England boss Phil Neville say "shame" catch am for Cameroon. Im also say "e no feel like football."

But Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa for im post-match news conference blame di referee and im say na "miscarriage of justice."