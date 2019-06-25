Image copyright MB Media Image example Joel Tagueu

Joel Tagueu, attacker no go bi among de Cameroon players weh deh go play dia first Africa Cup of Nations match against Guinea Bissau for Group F.

Cameroon team doctor, Prof. William Ngatchou say plenti test confirm say de player get unseal heart problem and dat na why deh send e back for house.

Even Cameroon Sports Minister, Narcisse Kombi Mouelle join for boost de moral for dis player as e di leave.

Team doctor say de condition fit make de player fall and die so e decide for no take risk send e back for kontri.

Cameroon nova forget for former lion, Marc Vivien Foe weh e bin fall die for Gerland stadium for Confederations Cup for France for 2003.

Cameroon football federation don advise de player for start correction for dis condition as dey discover am early.

Joel, Seedorf and Sports Minister Narcisse Kombi Mouelle

De Indomitable Lions, de reigning champions di start di challenge Guinea Bissau and all eye dey for Cameroon afta de drama wey deh act wit bonuses before deh reach Ismailia dia base for dis competition.

For e friendly matches, Coach Clarence Seedorf succeed for hide de real face for e team and kontri pipo di wait for see how de team go play.

Captain Choupo Moting and e teammates say deh go show say moni no get any tin for do wit dia ndamba.