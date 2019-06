Image copyright Visionhaus Image example Asamoah Gyan don appear 105 times and score 51 goals for Black Stars

Black Stars Coach, Kwesi Appiah sey de Ghanaian lads go surprise all de African teams for dis year Afcon tournament inside Egypt.

Di Ghana national senior football team dey open dema nations cup campaign on Tuesday, dema first match be against West African counterparts, Benin for Group F.

Coach Kwesi Appiah talk media sey "I dey plus de Stars for so many years as assist den head coach, but I ah for confess to you all sey ah never see peaceful training camp plus de players like dis one".

Despite de high hopes of Coach Kwesi Appiah, some Ghanaians no sure sey de team dey top form to carry de trophy.

Image copyright GFA Image example Ghana vs Benin Afcon 2019 game na 9pm WAT e go start.

BBC Pidgin talk plus some people for Accra on dema expectations.

"Dem make money enter dema head too much, ah no sure sey dem fit catch anywhere" Rockson talk BBC Pidgin.

Charles Nkansah feel sey "dem go win de first match against Benin but dem no fit lift de trophy. 16 teams saf dem no fit carry wey 24 dieer e go be something."

Sports Journalist Gary Al Smith talk BBC Pidgin sey de Black Stars dema pre-match campaign no sheda impress, but in de last decade teams wey lift de cup no enter plus tight form just like de current Ghanaian team.

"By de law of de Stars for win de Afcon sake of dema consistent semi-final appearances…dema problem be mentality matter which Coach Kwesi Appiah try solve plus some two new players."

Ghana last win de Afcon trophy 37 years ago, reactions be mixed about de possible performance of de team so dema first game against Benin go mean a lot to Ghanaian supporters.