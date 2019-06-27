Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria na di first team to qualify for round of 16

Nigeria and Egypt qualify for di round of 16 for di 2019 Afcon wey dey happun for Egypt on Wednesday.

Di three time African champions Nigeria, beat Guinea 1-0, to win dia second group match with goal from defender Kenneth Omeruo.

While host nation Egypt nack DRC 2-0 with goals from Ahmed Elmohamady and Mo Salah.

Who dey play today

Senegal and Algeria go hope to build on dia winning start wen dem play today.

Di number one ranked team for Africa Senegal, go play Algeria by 6pm, any of dem wey win di match don qualify for di round of 16.

Na Madagascar and Burundi match go open show today for Afcon by 3:30pm. Madagascar bin play draw for dia opening group B match against Guinea, if dem win, e go boost dia chance to qualify for di round of 16. Burundi on dia part need to win to keep dia hope alive for di competition.

Kenya and Tanzania match na im go close di show by 9pm, di two teams lose dia opening match for group C, both of dem go dey eye three points for dis match to give dem ginger to progress for di completion.