Black Stars Thomas Agyepong go miss next match, Andre Ayew appearance be fifty-fifty

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew den Thomas Agyepong miss de team recovery training on Wednesday after dema 2-2 draw plus Benin.

Dem reveal from camp sey medical test reveal sey Agyepong no go fit make de line up in dema against Cameroon, meanwhile Dede Ayew en own be fifty-fifty.

Black Stars Media officer and NC Spokesperson, Dan Kwaku Yeboah reveal for statement inside sey "de medical team dey monitoring Dede en condition wey dem go advise de technical team on en availability depending on how he respond to treatment."

Pictures from dema training session dey show sey Captain Andre Ayew dey tap bench whilst de training dey go on.

De squad start dey train Wednesday evening for de Suez Canal Complex ahead of dema next game on Saturday.

But de two players tap bench throughout de training session sake of dem all pick up injuries during de first game against Benin.

Thomas Agyepong pick en injury around de first half of de game wey dem substitute am, wey Andre Ayew suffer one bad attack during de second half so as de game finish den he dey limp.

Black Stars go face de Indomitable lions of Cameroun at de Ismailia Stadium on Saturday, 29 June, 5pm.