Image copyright AFP Image example Amr Warda (second right) don join di Egypt team but will not be available for Sunday's final group game

Egypt striker Amr Warda don receive welcome back message to join di African Cup of Nations team 48 hours after dem suspend am for bad behaviour, the Egyptian FA (EFA) said on Friday.

Di 25-year-old, wey dey play for Greek club PAOK, chop suspension afta im yans with some women ontop social media leak comot.

Warda miss Egypt group game match against DR Congo but dem don reduce im ban now and na for group stage di ban go expire.

Di striker don apologise to im family, friends and team-mates inside one video e release for Twitter and Facebook.

Earlier fellow team-mate Mohamed Salah bin tweet: "We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. To pursue dem no be di answer."

Egyptian Football Association president Hani Abu Reda follow do meeting with players and technical staff on Thursday, and also wit Egypt minister of youth and sports, Dr Ashraf Subhi.

For EFA statement dem say: "Hani Abu Reda praise di spirit of solidarity between di players, dia desire to forgive dia colleague Amr Warda and to lift di suspension ontop im head, and dia commitment to any decision wey di football association igo take on di matter.

"Im don decide to reduce di punishment of suspension so dat e no go pass di first round of di tournament only."

Egypt don already qualify for round of 16, and Warda go dey available again to play for dat one.

Warda no go be di first footballer wey dem don suspend or discipline during AFCON 2019. Mali, Burundi and Algeria don pursue dia players go back house for behaviour wey no good.