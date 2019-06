Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Super Eagles vice captain Ahmed Musa say dem "never receive anytin (money)" from di kontri football federation.

But Musa still add say di money wey NFF dey owe dem no go affect dia performance wen dem play Madagascar on Sunday.

Before dia match against Guinea, players of di Super Eagles delay training by one hour sake of meeting wey dem bin dey do to trash out di cash dispute.

Since dat time, none of di Super Eagles players don receive allowances or $10,000 bonus despite rumours say federal gofment don release funds for di team.

For di pre-match press conference before dia last game on Sunday for group B, Musa tok say di players "never receive anytin, maybe before im go back sometin fit happun."

"But di players go make sure say dem give everytin," for dia last group match against Madagascar even though di "sun affect dia last performances" for di competition.

Ahead of di game for Alexandria, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr say im go make changes and im dey confident of Nigeria chances to win di competition.