Image copyright EPA Image example Dis na di second 0-0 scoreline of di tournament - and di day - afta Angola draw with Mauritania

Defending champions Cameroon topGroup F afta dia goalless draw with Ghana for di Africa Cup of Nations.

Di five-time winners, wey beat Ghana 2-0 for di 2017 semi-finals, nearly score for di first half but Richard Ofori no gree for Christian Bassogog.

Ghana almost win am later on wen substitute Owusu Kwabena strike di crossbar.

Clarence Seedorf's side top di group with two points before Benin go play Guinea-Bissau by (21:00 BST).

As four of di six third-placed teams don qualify for di knockout stage, Cameroon dey well placed to reach di last 16 afta dem start dia defence with 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau while Benin hold Ghana to 2-2 draw for dia opener.