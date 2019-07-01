Image copyright Reuters Image example Pinnick na also big man for Caf and Fifa

Di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don comot statement wey clear di name of dia president Amaju Melvin Pinnick, as one of di officials wey court issue bench warrant for.

Earlier today, local tori pipo bin report say one Federal High Court for Abuja order di arrest of Pinnick ontop $8.4 million fraud accuse.

Some tori pipo bin also tok say four oda NFF officials follow for di arrest warrant: NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; di 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi, di 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and one executive member, Yusuf Fresh.

But di football governing joinbodi for Nigeria inside statement say, di court exempt Pinnick from di 'conditional' warrant and di warrant ontop di head of di four odas don cancel.

According to di statement, di court bin issue bench warrant for Barr. Akinwunmi, Mallam Dikko, Alh. Fresh and Dr. Sanusi, for dem to show for di next court hearing, e exempt oga Pinnick wey also be President of di AFCON organizing committee.

"She issue conditional bench warrant for dia arrest, wey no longer dey in effect as di NFF lawyers don gada proof on Monday afternoon to show evidence say di officials true true dey for Egypt," di statement tok.

Di mata around dis court case na one wey Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) bring against Pinnick and di oda NFF officials, say dem mismanage $8.4 million wey belong to FIFA, accusations wey all of dem deny.

According to di 1 July NFF statement, di court don adjourn di case till 26 September, 2019.

For election wey NFF do for September 2018, Pinnick carri first to remain as presido for anoda four years until 2022.