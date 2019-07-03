Image copyright Getty Images Image example Firmino and Jesus score against Argentina

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino score for Brazil as dem nack Argentina 2-0 for Copa America semi-final match.

Jesus score di first goal for di match for di host nation inside 19 minute afta im connect well with Firmino low cross.

Meanwhile Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi hit bar for dia kontri Argentina, wey neva beat Brazil for any major competition since 2005.

Liverpool player Firmino tap di ball inside di net to finish Argentina for match and set up final against Peru or Chile.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Argentina neva win Brazil since 2005

Messi set to continue with Argentina side

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, wey don win 29 trophies with Barcelona, but still neva win major title with Argentina, im only success with im kontri na for 2008 Olympics gold medal..

Im next chance go be wen Argentina co-host di 2020 Copa America, which Colombia.

"Something new dey come," na wetin di 32-year-old, wey retire from international football afta im kontri defeat to Chile for di 2016 Copa America before im return back for di 2018 World Cup.

"I hope say dem go respect us and no criticise us. Make dem allow di team grow.

"Di truth be say I dey get on well with dis group of players and if I need to help I go helep. Dis group dey grow but dem dey good if I fit join dem I go do am."

Brazil don only lose two times inside 42 games under dia coach Tite, wey praise Manchester City striker Jesus afta di match.